주요-기업과-세계적-전문가들이-새로운-tomorrow.building-행사에-참가할-예정

Meet Agness and Cez - adventurous travel duo of eTramping - a source of knowledge for everyone who looks for intensive and unique travel experiences across the world. Hailing originally from Poland, they have been exploring the world together since 2011 and it doesn’t seem like they are planning to stop anytime soon! They love to visit unique travel destinations such as Tibet, North Korea, or Antarctica, building up relationships with locals and travel brands as well as motivate others to stay healthy on the road. Join Etramping on Instagram & Facebook to get travel and adventure inspired.