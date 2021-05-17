“080” Safe Call to be Installed in 10,000 Busan Taxis

The 080 Safe Call service will be introduced in 10,000 taxis in Busan.

KT and the Busan Taxi Association recently signed an MOU that will introduce the call check-in service, making Busan the first city in the country to introduce the service.

Safe Taxi Call-in Check-in is a service that easily allows you to register an access list for COVID-19, rather than using a QR code or signing in.

Users simply need to dial the number and hang up, storing their boarding information.

Boarding information can also be sent to family or acquaintances through the addition of text recipients through ARS.

The O80 service is gaining popularity among business owners who feel burdened by having to collect private information sign-in sheets and by customers who find it to be less of a hassle than signing in through QR Code or handwriting.

KT plans to expand the service to Seoul, Daegu, Gyeonggi, and Gwangju before the end of the year.