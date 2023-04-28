1.5t Falling Object Injures 4, Kills One Elementary School Student in Yeongdo

A massive cylindrical barrel tumbled down a slope near an elementary school, resulting in the death of a 10-year-old and injuries to three others.

According to the Yeongdo Police Station, the incident occurred at approximately 8:20 am yesterday morning in Yeongdo District.

The cargo, containing 1.5 tons of fishing nets, had fallen from a forklift while being unloaded at a factory on the hilltop.

It then rolled down about 100 meters, breaking several safety fences along the road.

A 10-year-old girl was rushed to the hospital but unfortunately succumbed to her injuries.

Two other elementary school students and a woman in her 30s suffered minor injuries and were taken to the hospital.