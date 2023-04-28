Image: Yeongdo Police Station
Busan News

1.5t Falling Object Injures 4, Kills One Elementary School Student in Yeongdo

BeFM News

A massive cylindrical barrel tumbled down a slope near an elementary school, resulting in the death of a 10-year-old and injuries to three others.

According to the Yeongdo Police Station, the incident occurred at approximately 8:20 am yesterday morning in Yeongdo District.

The cargo, containing 1.5 tons of fishing nets, had fallen from a forklift while being unloaded at a factory on the hilltop.

It then rolled down about 100 meters, breaking several safety fences along the road.

A 10-year-old girl was rushed to the hospital but unfortunately succumbed to her injuries.

Two other elementary school students and a woman in her 30s suffered minor injuries and were taken to the hospital.

blank
BeFM Newshttp://www.befm.or.kr
Listen to Busan's only English radio station at 90.5 FM. News reports at 10 am, 12 pm, 3 pm, 6 pm, 8 pm and 10 pm live.

Subscribe to our newsletter

Twice-weekly updates to your inbox

Related Articles

The Latest

Busan
moderate rain
17 ° C
17 °
17 °
94 %
4.1kmh
100 %
Sat
17 °
Sun
18 °
Mon
18 °
Tue
19 °
Wed
19 °

Dine & Drink

Travel

Haps Korea Magazine features stories of people from all walks of life in Korea, covering news and trends in lifestyle, society and whatever else is happening on the peninsula.

Get Haps in Your Inbox

About Us | Advertise 
©2023 Haps Korea Magazine 