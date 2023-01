A total of 1.71 million vehicles received toll exemptions on the 8 toll roads of Busan during the Lunar New Year holiday.

Gwangan Bridge had the largest number of vehicles exempted from tolls with 426,000 vehicles. 백양 Tunnel and Busan Port Bridge followed with 298,000 units and 219,000 units, respectively.

This year, the average daily traffic volume during the Lunar New Year holiday was 413,000 vehicles, an increase of more than 23% from last year.