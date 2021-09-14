Dine & Drink

10 Businesses Selling Chuseok Foods Caught Violating the Food Sanitation Act

BeFM News

The city of Busan said after inspecting a total of 135 manufacturers and businesses that sell Chuseok Seongsu goods, from the 30th of last month to the 7th of this month, they found 10 businesses that violated the Food Sanitation Act.

Major violations include sales of products that violate labeling standards (3 locations), storage and use of expired products (2 locations), violations of facility maintenance standards (1 location), and violations of sanitary handling standards such as poor sanitary conditions in the kitchen (4 locations).

The city plans to file charges against companies in violation, order suspension of business, and impose fines, and inspect again within three months to see if improvements are made.

 

