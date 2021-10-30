10 Events to Look Forward to in Busan This November

After a busy month of events in October, November also has plenty of events to keep you busy before December’s holiday season quickly sneaks up.

Here are 10 events to look forward to in November to mark on your calendar.

November Festivals and Events in Busan

Busan International Fisheries and Seafood Expo

BISFE is the largest trade show dedicated to the fishing industry in Korea and one of the three largest of its kind in Asia.

Period: November 3-5

Venue: BEXCO

Korea Sale Festa

One of the country’s main shopping festivals brings great discounts to stores around the country.

Period: November 1-15

Venue: Nationwide

Busan Money Show

The approximately 70 participating companies, which include financial groups, banks, securities firms, insurance companies, real estate companies, and public financial institutions, will be offering visitors one-on-one consultations and various other services.

Period: November 4-6

Venue: BEXCO

Turn Toward Busan

Turn Toward Busan is a commemorative ceremony in acknowledgment of war veterans who fought for freedom during the Korean War, and for those fallen heroes whose sacrifices were devoted to peace.

Period: November 11

Venue: UN Memorial Cemetery

Next Content Fair 2021

Held under the theme “The Pairing,” will showcase prominent examples of content, illustrations, and characters per region through booths of local content institutions.

Period: November 11-13

Venue: Busan Cultural Center

16th Busan International Magic Festival: Magic Galashow

The country’s largest magic festival returns for another show at Busan Cinema Center.

Period: November 12-13

Venue: BEXCO

Son Hoyoung Concert

Korean-American singer Son Hoyoung is set to perform on November 13th at Busan’s Sohyang Theatre Sinhan Concert Hall.

Period: November 13

Venue: Sohyang Theatre Sinhan Concert Hall

G- Star

The country’s largest gaming exhibition returns for another year at BEXCO.

Period: November 17-21

Venue: BEXCO

Yeongdo Coffee Festival 2021

Check out one of the newest hip coffee festivals in the city.

Period: November 19-21

Venue: Bongnae-dong Muryangjang (Lighters Wharf) area, Yeongdo-gu

Musical “Chicago”

The 21st anniversary of the classical musical Chicago in Korea plays for 10 days at the Dream Theatre with an all-Korean cast.

Period: November 19-28

Venue: Dream Theatre