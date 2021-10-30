10 Events to Look Forward to in Busan This November

After a busy month of events in October, November also has plenty of events to keep you busy before December’s holiday season quickly sneaks up.
Here are 10 events to look forward to in November to mark on your calendar.
November Festivals and Events in Busan
Busan International Fisheries and Seafood Expo
BISFE is the largest trade show dedicated to the fishing industry in Korea and one of the three largest of its kind in Asia.
Period: November 3-5
Venue: BEXCO
Korea Sale Festa
One of the country’s main shopping festivals brings great discounts to stores around the country.
Period: November 1-15
Venue: Nationwide
Busan Money Show
The approximately 70 participating companies, which include financial groups, banks, securities firms, insurance companies, real estate companies, and public financial institutions, will be offering visitors one-on-one consultations and various other services.
Period: November 4-6
Venue: BEXCO
Turn Toward Busan
Turn Toward Busan is a commemorative ceremony in acknowledgment of war veterans who fought for freedom during the Korean War, and for those fallen heroes whose sacrifices were devoted to peace.
Period: November 11
Venue: UN Memorial Cemetery
Next Content Fair 2021
Held under the theme “The Pairing,” will showcase prominent examples of content, illustrations, and characters per region through booths of local content institutions.
Period: November 11-13
Venue: Busan Cultural Center
16th Busan International Magic Festival: Magic Galashow
The country’s largest magic festival returns for another show at Busan Cinema Center.
Period: November 12-13
Venue: BEXCO
Son Hoyoung Concert
Korean-American singer Son Hoyoung is set to perform on November 13th at Busan’s Sohyang Theatre Sinhan Concert Hall.
Period: November 13
Venue: Sohyang Theatre Sinhan Concert Hall
G- Star
The country’s largest gaming exhibition returns for another year at BEXCO.
Period: November 17-21
Venue: BEXCO
Yeongdo Coffee Festival 2021
Check out one of the newest hip coffee festivals in the city.
Period: November 19-21
Venue: Bongnae-dong Muryangjang (Lighters Wharf) area, Yeongdo-gu
Musical “Chicago”
The 21st anniversary of the classical musical Chicago in Korea plays for 10 days at the Dream Theatre with an all-Korean cast.
Period: November 19-28
Venue: Dream Theatre