10 Events to Look Forward to in Busan This November

After a busy month of events in October, November also has plenty of events to keep you busy before December’s holiday season quickly sneaks up.

Here are 10 events to look forward to in November to mark on your calendar.

November Festivals and Events in Busan

2022 World Peace Forum

This is a representative global forum in Busan where experts in many fields share their visions and seek cooperation under the theme of global issues facing humanity.

Period: November 1

Venue: Westin Josun Hotel

Busan International Fisheries and Seafood Expo

BISFE is the largest trade show dedicated to the fishing industry in Korea and one of the three largest of its kind in Asia.

Period: November 2-5

Venue: BEXCO

Korea Sale Festa

One of the country’s main shopping festivals brings great discounts to stores around the country.

Period: November 1-15

Venue: Nationwide

Yeongdo Coffee Festival

The 1st Global Yeongdo Coffee Festival features experience events, seminars, and contests.

Period: November 4-6

Venue: Amir Park

Busan International Fireworks Festival

The 17th Busan International Fireworks Festival returns with approximately one million people expected to watch.

Period: November 5

Venue: Gwangalli Beach, Dongbaeksom, Igidae Park

András Schiff Piano Recital

Hungarian-born British classical pianist and conductor, who has received numerous major awards and honors, including the Grammy Award, performs.

Period: November 10

Venue: Busan Cultural Center

Turn Toward Busan

Turn Toward Busan is a commemorative ceremony in acknowledgment of war veterans who fought for freedom during the Korean War, and for those fallen heroes whose sacrifices were devoted to peace.

Period: November 11

Venue: UN Memorial Cemetery

G- Star

The country’s largest gaming exhibition returns for another year at BEXCO.

Period: November 17-20

Venue: BEXCO

Asian Start-up Expo ‘FLY ASIA 2022’

This year’s start-up Expo falls under the theme “Leap Forward Together with Asian Cities in Busan”.

Period: November 22-24

Venue: BEXCO

The Three Musketeers

A Korean cast of the popular musical.

Period: November 27 – December 3

Venue: Dream Theatre