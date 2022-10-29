10 Events to Look Forward to in Busan This November

After a busy month of events in October, November also has plenty of events to keep you busy before December’s holiday season quickly sneaks up.
Here are 10 events to look forward to in November to mark on your calendar.
November Festivals and Events in Busan
2022 World Peace Forum
This is a representative global forum in Busan where experts in many fields share their visions and seek cooperation under the theme of global issues facing humanity.
Period: November 1
Venue: Westin Josun Hotel
Busan International Fisheries and Seafood Expo
BISFE is the largest trade show dedicated to the fishing industry in Korea and one of the three largest of its kind in Asia.
Period: November 2-5
Venue: BEXCO
Korea Sale Festa
One of the country’s main shopping festivals brings great discounts to stores around the country.
Period: November 1-15
Venue: Nationwide
Yeongdo Coffee Festival
The 1st Global Yeongdo Coffee Festival features experience events, seminars, and contests.
Period: November 4-6
Venue: Amir Park
Busan International Fireworks Festival
The 17th Busan International Fireworks Festival returns with approximately one million people expected to watch.
Period: November 5
Venue: Gwangalli Beach, Dongbaeksom, Igidae Park
András Schiff Piano Recital
Hungarian-born British classical pianist and conductor, who has received numerous major awards and honors, including the Grammy Award, performs.
Period: November 10
Venue: Busan Cultural Center
Turn Toward Busan
Turn Toward Busan is a commemorative ceremony in acknowledgment of war veterans who fought for freedom during the Korean War, and for those fallen heroes whose sacrifices were devoted to peace.
Period: November 11
Venue: UN Memorial Cemetery
G- Star
The country’s largest gaming exhibition returns for another year at BEXCO.
Period: November 17-20
Venue: BEXCO
Asian Start-up Expo ‘FLY ASIA 2022’
This year’s start-up Expo falls under the theme “Leap Forward Together with Asian Cities in Busan”.
Period: November 22-24
Venue: BEXCO
The Three Musketeers
A Korean cast of the popular musical.
Period: November 27 – December 3
Venue: Dream Theatre