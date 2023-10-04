Image: City of Busan
10 Festivals to Look Forward to in October

By Haps Staff

In the month of October, Busan is set to burst into festive spirit as it hosts a series of exciting local festivals.

The festivities commence with the Busan International Rock Festival at Samnak Ecological Park, scheduled from October 7th to 8th.

Moreover, the city of Busan, in collaboration with various districts and counties, has curated an impressive array of 10 local festivals throughout the month. Each festival offers unique experiences and tantalizing local dishes, providing visitors with a delightful selection.

The excitement kicks off with the Busan Jagalchi Festival in Jung-gu, starting on October 5th.

Subsequent festivals highlight Busan’s rich cultural and natural heritage, including the Jagalchi Festival in Jung-gu (10/5-10/8), Yeongdo Bridge Festival in Yeongdo-gu (10/13-10/15), Dongrae Eupseong History Festival in Dongrae-gu (10/13-10/15), National Nakdong Ganggu Ponaru Festival in Buk-gu(10/13-10/15), UN Peace Festival in the Nam-gu (10/14), Chinatown Cultural Festival in Dong-gu(10/20-10/22), Hoesang Riverside Festival in Sasang-gu (10/21-10/2), Busan Mackerel Festival in Seo-gu (10/27-10/29), and the Gamcheon Culture Village Alley Festival in Saha-gu (10/27-10/29).

These vibrant festivals are a testament to Busan’s lively spirit, offering a diverse range of cultural experiences and culinary delights for all to enjoy.

