10 Illegal Accommodation Facilities Found During Summer Season Crackdown

The city of Busan said it found 10 accommodation facilities doing business without operating rights during the summer vacation season.

According to the results of the crackdown carried out by the city government, seven places near beaches and coastal tourist spots had accommodation facilities including outdoor barbecue, however, they have been operating them without reporting it to their respective ward offices.

Three other establishments were caught doing lodging business at officetels and studio apartments close to downtown Busan without reporting their operations as lodging businesses.

10 Illegal Accommodation Facilities Found During Summer Season Crackdown

Travel

