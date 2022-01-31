News

10 Interesting Facts to Know After Korea Draws its 1,000th Lotto Prize

This past weekend saw the 1,000th draw of the Korean Lotto after the first draw began on December 9, 2002.

Here are some interesting statistics about the Korean Lotto:

— There have been an average of 7 winners a week

— Each winner has won an average of 2 billion won

— If you win 2 billion won, you will receive only 1.37 billion after taxes

— Second and third place winners are taxed the same as the first at around 33%

— Fourth and fifth place winners are not taxed

— Pension lottery winners can choose to receive 7 million won for 20 years. After taxes, it comes to 5.46 million won a month

— There was no winner on the 18th draw and only 1 winner on the 19th draw

— The highest prize in history was just over 4 billion won (19th draw)

— The largest amount of winners for first place in one week was 30 in draw 546

— Currently sold at 1,000 won per ticket, it used to be 2,000 won per ticket

