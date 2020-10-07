Lifestyle

10 Korean Companies Named Among HR Asia’s Best Companies to Work for in Asia

Haps Staff

HR Asia, the region’s leading trade publication for senior HR professionals, announced the inclusion of ten Korean companies in the HR Asia Best Companies to Work for in Asia.

The ten are Coach Korea, HP Korea Inc., HP Printing Korea, Ingredion Korea, Maersk Korea Ltd, Robert Walters Korea, Standard Chartered Bank Korea, Swarovski Korea Ltd, UBASE and Yuhan-Kimberly.

This year, 3,361 employees from a total of 80 companies across South Korea responded to the HR Asia Best Companies to Work For in Asia Survey. The survey also covers ten other markets across Asia, including Cambodia, China, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand, and Vietnam.

“The inaugural Korean awardees of the HR Asia Best Companies to Work for in Asia awards are made up of companies in diverse industries. This shows that good employers can be found in almost any industry, and any company can aspire to be among the best companies to work for — if they put conscious efforts into creating supportive and caring workplaces and investing into employee engagement programs,” said William Ng, group publisher and editor-in-chief of Business Media International, the publisher of HR Asia.

“This is a challenging year for Korea, as it is for the rest of the world. The awardees have demonstrated that despite the pandemic, investments into people must continue. In fact, the key focus for these companies are as much about the safety and wellbeing of their employees, as it is about business continuity”, Ng added.

In receiving the awards, the awardees have these to say:

“Coach Korea is part of Tapestry, a New York-based fashion and lifestyle house. Tapestry has three core values – Optimism, Innovation and Inclusivity. At Coach Korea, we have initiated various activities to embed these core values into our culture. To create an environment where individuals can grow and to be the best place to work, our store and office teams have actively embraced changes and solved problems through dialogues and collaboration. These competencies serve as the crucial drivers of our brand’s growth.” says James Lee, general manager of Coach Korea.

“Winning the HR Asia Best Companies to Work for in Asia is a great honor. Our CEO and CHRO has placed great emphasis on culture, values and diversity, equality and inclusion. Following the current Covid-19 situation, our HR team has faced a lot of challenges and we continue to put efforts into developing leaders through constant people and capability review”, said Robert Choi, HR&GA director of Ingredion Korea.

“Maersk Group is going through massive transformation to become ‘global integrator of container logistics’. Maersk Korea is fully committed to realize this vision in the local market and we can only do that when we have a highly engaged workforce. Being one of the winners of HR Asia Best Companies to Work for in Asia proves that we are on the right track and we will accelerate our journey leveraging this momentum to become the employer of choice for existing and future employees!” says Mike Choi, area HR manager of Maersk North East Asia.

“It is truly an honorable moment for Swarovski Korea to receive this Award in its inaugural year in Korea, especially in the year of the 125th anniversary of Swarovski. This award will be meaningful in lighting up the values of the company, after going through the Covid 19 challenges. We will continue igniting the dreams of people with new ways and new values by making advancement in our employee value proposition” says Janine Shin, head of HR Korea & Japan, Swarovski Korea.

“Thank you for selecting UBASE as the Best Company to Work for in Asia 2020. This award is very meaningful in two-ways: 1. we were selected during the era of COVID19.  During this tough time, our employees selecting us as the Best Company to Work for in Asia, is very honorable and meaningful to me. 2. We won the awards on the first year in Korea. We will target next year as well to continue a meaningful legacy of UBASE”, says Dae-Gun Hur, CEO of UBASE, Inc.

“It is all the more meaningful to receive such an honorable award as Yuhan-Kimberly celebrates its 50th anniversary. Yuhan-Kimberly has been committed to sustainable business management since its foundation and named Korea’s Most Admired Company for 17 years in a row. Our employees are the most crucial resources for the company’s sustainable growth and receiving this Awards is a meaningful recognition for them to prepare for the great voyage into new 50 years,” says HoYun Choi, CHRO of Yuhan-Kimberly.

Travel