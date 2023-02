An additional 10 busking stages will be added this year along the Galmaetgil trail.

Currently, six busking performance stages have been installed and are in operation in locations including the Oryukdo Skywalk in Nam-gu and Dadaepo Beach in Saha-gu.

The city of Busan signed a business agreement with the Busan Childcare Center Association yesterday and plans to actively support holding a daycare center event at the Galmaetgil Busking stages.