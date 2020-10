TTeokbokki was voted the most popular comfort food in Korea during the coronavirus pandemic in a recent survey released by the Seoul City government.

The survey was taken in September by over 10,000 people nationwide.

According to the results, following tteokbokki were fried chicken, kimchi jjiggae, samgyeopsal, samgyetang, ramyeon, doenjang jjiggae, cake, beef, and jjokbal.

The survey was taken as part of the “Taste of Seoul” event that will run from November 11-15 in Seoul.