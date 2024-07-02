10 Most Popular Korean Makeup Trends to Try in 2024

K-pop has taken over the world and there is no doubt about that. While most people associate K-pop with fantastic music and brilliant dance moves, there’s also a new trend that was started by this music genre. It’s the K-pop makeup style. If you want to try a new makeup style that reflects your love for K-pop, then you have arrived at the right place. Today we will present the top 10 most popular Korean trends.

1. Dewy Skin Finish

The dewy skin look continues to dominate Korean beauty trends, emphasizing a fresh, hydrated, and youthful complexion. This trend is achieved by using moisturizing primers, hydrating foundations, and luminous setting sprays. The goal is to make the skin look as if it’s glowing from within.

To perfect this look, incorporate skincare products that boost hydration and create a smooth base for makeup. Products containing hyaluronic acid, snail mucin, and vitamin C are excellent choices. Additionally, use a lightweight foundation or BB cream that allows your natural skin texture to shine through.

2. Gradient Lips

Gradient lips, also known as “popsicle lips,” are a staple in Korean makeup. This trend involves applying a darker shade of lipstick or tint in the center of the lips and blending it outward to create a gradient effect. It gives a soft, youthful, and natural appearance.

To achieve this look, start with a lip balm to hydrate your lips. Apply a lip tint or lipstick to the center of your lips and use your fingers or a brush to blend it outward. Finish with a clear or lightly tinted gloss for a dewy effect.

3. Straight Eyebrows

Straight eyebrows are another enduring trend in Korean makeup, offering a more youthful and innocent appearance. Unlike the arched brows popular in the West, straight brows are softer and more natural-looking.

To create straight brows, start by brushing your eyebrows upwards and filling in any sparse areas with a brow pencil or powder. Keep the tail of the brows straight and avoid creating an arch. Use a brow gel to set them in place.

4. Puppy Eyeliner

Puppy eyeliner is designed to make the eyes look larger and rounder. Instead of the cat-eye flick that extends upwards, puppy eyeliner extends slightly downwards, following the natural shape of the eye.

To achieve this look, use a brown or black eyeliner to line your upper lash line. Extend the line slightly downwards at the outer corner of your eye. This subtle downward flick creates a soft, innocent look that’s perfect for everyday wear.

5. Flushed Cheeks

Flushed cheeks, reminiscent of a natural, healthy glow, are a key trend in Korean makeup. This look is achieved using cream blushes or tints that blend seamlessly into the skin.

Apply a small amount of cream blush to the apples of your cheeks and blend it out with your fingers or a makeup sponge. Choose shades like peach, pink, or coral for a natural flush. For added glow, lightly dust a matching powder blush on top.

6. Glass Skin

Glass skin is all about achieving a clear, poreless, and reflective complexion. This trend involves an extensive skincare routine to ensure the skin is deeply hydrated and smooth.

To get glass skin, focus on a skincare routine that includes double cleansing, exfoliating, toning, and layering hydrating serums and moisturizers. Use a highlighter on the high points of your face, such as the cheekbones, nose, and brow bone, to enhance the glass-like effect.

7. Bold Eyeshadow Colors

Bold and vibrant eyeshadow colors are making a statement in 2024. From electric blues to bright pinks, these colors are perfect for adding a pop of color to your look.

Experiment with different shades and finishes, including matte, shimmer, and glitter. Apply the bold color all over your eyelid or as an accent on the lower lash line. Pair it with a neutral lip to keep the focus on your eyes.

8. False Eyelashes

False eyelashes are a popular trend in Korean makeup, adding drama and volume to any look. Whether you prefer a natural or a more glamorous style, false lashes can enhance your eyes and make them appear larger.

Choose lashes that suit your eye shape and the look you’re going for. Apply a thin line of lash glue to the band, wait a few seconds for it to become tacky, and then place the lashes as close to your natural lash line as possible. Finish with a coat of mascara to blend your natural and false lashes together.

9. Glitter Accents

Glitter accents are perfect for adding a touch of sparkle to your makeup. This trend can be subtle or bold, depending on your preference. Use glitter eyeshadows, liners, or even face glitters to highlight areas like the inner corners of your eyes, the center of your eyelids, or your cheekbones.

For a subtle look, apply a small amount of glitter to the inner corners of your eyes. For a more dramatic effect, use glitter glue to apply larger glitter particles to your eyelids or cheekbones.

10. Soft Contouring

Soft contouring focuses on enhancing your natural features rather than dramatically altering them. This technique uses lighter shades and a gentle hand to create subtle shadows and highlights.

Use a contour stick or powder that is just one or two shades darker than your skin tone. Apply it to the hollows of your cheeks, along your jawline, and the sides of your nose. Blend it out well to avoid harsh lines. Follow with a highlighter on the high points of your face to complete the look.