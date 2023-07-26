10 Must-Haves for Your Next Trip to Korea

As a land of rich culture, South Korea is a beauty. With vibrant cities and captivating landscapes, Korea has emerged as a favorite destination for travelers who want to have an unforgettable experience.

Many people go to Korea for traveling purposes; some want to see their favorite celebrities or experience the amazing technology that Korea has. While some may go to Korea to attend any K-festival or simply to enjoy Korean cuisine, let us be there for you.

If you’re planning to move or travel to South Korea, there are some essential items that you must never forget. Here are the 10 must-haves to include in your travel list, you may add some more if you want, but the top necessities that are often overlooked while on a journey are these:

Important Documents

First and foremost, make sure all of your necessary documents are in order before starting your Korean journey. Verify the visa requirements for your nationality and that your passport is valid for at least six months after the trip date.

Also, keep your documents safely in a binder so lest you have a problem, you can show your identification easily.

Medicines and Prescriptions

Bring any necessary prescriptions and a basic first-aid kit before starting your trip to Korea. While there are many pharmacies in cities, it will save you time and provide you peace of mind to have your preferred medication with you at all times.

Remember that no pharmacy in Korea will give you any drugs without a prescription, as there are no OTC medicines over there that you can get without an official doctor’s note.

Suitable VPN Subscription

It is essential to have an internet connection while traveling in order to use maps, translation apps, and trip guides. With a suitable VPN subscription, you can access websites and services that could be blocked in Korea while simultaneously having your data protected.

You can access Hulu in South Korea, which is blocked due to geo-restrictions by the app, and enjoy leisure time.

Extra Camera Equipment

For people who want to remember their memories via pictures, Korea provides stunning landscapes, lively cityscapes, and colorful street scenes.

To capture Korea’s beauty from all sides, don’t forget to take extra camera batteries, memory cards, and a reliable tripod; because it’s not safe to rely on only one piece of equipment.

Headphones

Long journeys are a common part of traveling, whether by bus, train, or airplane. In crowded or noisy settings, noise-canceling headphones will be your haven, allowing you to unwind, enjoy some music, or fully immerse yourself in an audio tour.

Plug Adapters and Outlets

Don’t forget to pack the correct plug adapters for Korean outlets to keep your electronics charged.

Type C or Type F plugs with a 220V standard voltage are used in Korea. Having the appropriate adapters helps ensure that your electronics are powered during your journey.

Books and E-readers

Consider packing a few books or an e-reader filled with your favorite books on your journey for leisure moments.

Immersing oneself in a good book while waiting for a train or relaxing at a cafe will improve your travel experience, and you can have a little something to occupy and calm your mind.

Reusable Water Bottle

Carrying a reusable water bottle is one method to support the effort to conserve the environment, which is highly valued in Korea.

Also, remember that tap water isn’t safe to drink, so always carry a reusable water bottle. There are water fountains located throughout public spaces where you may fill up your bottle and avoid using single-use plastic bottles.

Local Currency and Credit Cards

Even while major credit cards are frequently accepted in urban areas, having some Korean cash on hand will be useful, particularly at small shops and local markets.

To prevent any issues with your credit cards, familiarize yourself with the exchange rates and be sure to let your bank know about your vacation plans.

Korean Language and Translation Apps

Even though many people in Korea speak English, learning a few basic Korean words will greatly improve your relationships with locals. Some simple words like ‘Hello,’ ‘Thank you,’ and ‘Excuse me’ would be highly appreciated among the citizens.

Download translation tools to help you comprehend signs and menus and communicate more effectively if you encounter any language hurdles.

Final Thoughts

There can be many other ‘must-haves’ as you like them, but these are the necessary things we think that you must bring with you to your unforgettable journey in Korea.

As you embark on an exciting journey, don’t forget this article, so you can experience that magic that Korean air has without a hassle or worry!