10 Places to Go For Last Minute X-mas Gifts

With Christmas just a few days away, here’s 10 great places to go look for a special gift for your loved one.

1. Shinsegae Department Store – Centum City

The world’s largest department store offers everything from affordable to high-end clothing stores, jewelry, and a great wine selection if you’re in need of a house party gift. shinsegae.com

2. EMart and Home Plus

The local hypermarkets have plenty of things on offer for those in a pinch to find something quick.

Daiso Seomyeon Branch

3. Daiso

A great place to pick up some great stocking stuffers on the cheap. www.daiso.co.kr

4. Costco

While it may not sound like the sexiest choice to pick up a gift, Costco has a large selection of Christmas ornaments and presents for people of all ages. www.costco.co.kr

5. Yankee Candle

Give the gift of scent and light from the world’s most popular candle maker. www.yankeecandle.co.kr

6. Art Box

Another great place to find fun stocking stuffers for people of all ages. www.artbox.co.kr

7. Starfield Myeongji

Starfield Myeongji has a host of stores to find great items.

8. Lotte Outlets

A large selection of discount options awaits out in Gijang.

The Face Shop Gwangbok Branch

9. Cosmetics Shops

Korea is a cosmetic lovers paradise — you can choose from The Body Shop, The Face Shop, Etude, Aritaum, Nature Republic — just to name a few. Pick up something for her or him — Korea is also the world leader in skin-care products for men.

10. Olive Young

Korea has plenty of drugstore type options to pick up some small gifts on the cheap to add as a stocking-filler.