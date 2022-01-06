10 Reasons Why Busan Is Famous

Busan is one of the most famous cities in South Korea. Now you may be wondering why. In this article, you will discover the reasons why Busan is so well-known, not only in Asia but also around the world. Let’s get started!

First, Busan is surrounded by the sea. Consequently, it doesn’t matter where you are. You will always have a spectacular view of the sea. A real privilege! Few cities are so blessed.

Next, Busan has the biggest port in South Korea. It is also the fifth-largest port in the world. For this reason, maritime trade is one of its main assets. Every day, ships, both large and small, work around the clock.

In addition, the second-largest bridge in the country is located in Busan. This suspension bridge is called Gwangan and crosses the bay of the same name. It was completed in 2002 for the Asian Games. It is also one of the outstanding architectural works in the city. If possible, you should explore it by night, when it is illuminated and the exceptional beauty of the bridge is intensified.

Now look here, Busan is also famous for its kitchen. In Busan, you will find fish and seafood of all kinds you can imagine! Taste exotic delicacies made with the best seafood in Busan. One of its specialty foods is “hoe”, sliced raw fish. You may be thinking about sushi. Yes, it is! Believe it or not, this typical dish inspired the Japanese to do their famous sushi. No, sushi was not invented in Japan. Now you know where this delicious dish comes from: it was invented by Koreans.

Then, Busan guys are said to be very attractive. In fact, some celebrities, who come from this city, have been recognized as the most handsome men in the world. A clear example of this is one of the best K-Pop bands: BTS. Some of its members are from Busan. It is amazing to see the number of fans they have around the world. Yes, its songs may be liked by many, but there is something else: the beauty of some of its singers.

Following this, which is better: Seoul or Busan? Seoul is the capital city of South Korea, and Busan is the second-largest city in this country (followed by Seoul). There is no answer that satisfies all parties, and it is precisely for this reason that, to this day, there are still doubts. Clearly, this is a very subjective issue, and it will depend on the preferences and tastes of each person to choose one or the other. Both are beautiful cities. But the truth is that Busan is a lot cheaper than Seoul, particularly for transportation and rent.

Further, Busan is one of the most important cities in the field of sport. Busan hosted the Seoul Olympic Games in 1988 for the maritime competitions. It also hosted the World Cup in 2002. Although the KBO League is the most popular sports league in South Korea, football is also extremely popular in this country.

After that, the Korean War also brought fame to Busan. In which way? When the Northern military invaded Seoul, Busan was the capital of South Korea. In addition, this city helped a great number of refugees. Although it was only temporary, no one can deny that Busan became the capital of the country.

Moreover, Busan is located just a few kilometers from Japan. The distance to the nearest point, Tsushima Island, is about 50 kilometers. In fact, getting to Japan from Busan is even easier than getting to Seoul, which is about 325 kilometers away.

Last but not least, the lovely beaches of Busan. Busan is known as the “Miami of South Korea”. Thousands of tourists travel to this city to enjoy its wonderful waters and relax with all the nature that surrounds the landscape. For this reason, it is also a destination recommended by many.