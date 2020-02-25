10 Second Korean: 흥 [ heung ]

흥 [ heung ]
흥 usually means ‘feelings when someone has fun and and/or joyful moments‘. It can be translated into ‘fun’.
ex)
이 음악을 들으니, 흥이 난다. (I feel excited when listening to this music.)
흥 has some other meanings as below.
- 1. It is a sound when someone blows their nose.
2. It is a sound someone makes through their nose when she or he are being cynical, or irritated.
ex)
A) 봐, 내가 너보다 낫지? (See, I am better than you!) B) 흥 (Tch)
3. 흥해라 is an imperative sentence from 흥하다, which means ‘to prosper’.
ex)
자이언트 흥해라! (Go Team Giant!)
우리 가족 흥해라! (Let my family prosper!)