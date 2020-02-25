Lifestyle10 Second Korean

10 Second Korean: 흥 [ heung ]

Easy and quick Korean expressions!

Yoona Kang

흥 [ heung ]

흥 usually means ‘feelings when someone has fun and and/or joyful moments‘. It can be translated into ‘fun’.

ex)

이 음악을 들으니, 흥이 난다. (I feel excited when listening to this music.)

흥 has some other meanings as below.

    1. It is a sound when someone blows their nose.

2. It is a sound someone makes through their nose when she or he are being cynical, or irritated.

ex)

A) 봐, 내가 너보다 낫지? (See, I am better than you!)  B) 흥 (Tch)

3. 흥해라 is an imperative sentence from 흥하다, which means ‘to prosper’.

ex)

자이언트 흥해라! (Go Team Giant!)

우리 가족 흥해라!  (Let my family prosper!)

Yoona Kang
M.A. in English syntax. Loves travel, exercise, animals, music and dance. Happy Busanite, foodie, excellent suitcase packer.

Dine & Drink

HQ Bar, Abnormal Taphouse Close Temporarily

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
HQ Bar in Gwangalli and Abnormal Taphouse in Haeundae have both closed temporarily they have announced.
Read more

Domino’s Korea Adds a “Cheesecake Black Tiger Shrimp Pizza” to its Menu

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
Domino's Korea has added its latest offering, the "Cheesecake Black Tiger Shrimp Pizza" to its menu.
Read more

HQ Gwangan’s Open Mic Returns this Friday

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
HQ Gwangan’s popular monthly open mic night is back for a night of great tunes and fun.
Read more

Busan Bites: Yeongseon Bulgogi

Busan Bites Dynamic Busan Staff -
Yeongseon Bulgogi has been satisfying hungry patrons for almost a half century.
Read more

Travel

