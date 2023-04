Bokcheon Museum is hosting the “100 years ago, A short story of Busan: Dry Plate Photography Exhibition” which comes from a collection of the National Museum of Korea.

Event Information

Period: April 18-June 18, 2023

Venue: Bokcheon Museum

Opening Hours: 9 a.m. ~ 6 p.m. (Closed on Mondays)

○Free admission

