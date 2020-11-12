100,000 Won Fines Begin as Mandatory Mask Grace Period Ends

The grace period for required mask-wearing ended yesterday.

Those without a mask will receive a fine of up to 100 thousand won, regardless of previous violations while facilities operators will first be fined 1.5 million won and 3 million for subsequent violations.

The rule is effective at nine focused management facilities, such as clubs and other entertainment bars, and 14 general management facilities, such as PC rooms, wedding ceremonies, funeral halls, and academies.

In particular, regardless of social distancing levels, masks are required on public transportation, at indoor sports stadiums, religious facilities, and events with 50 or more people registered with the local government, as well as at medical institutions, pharmacies, nursing homes, and day and night care facilities.

However, the rule does not apply to those under the age of 14 and others with developmental disabilities who are unable to put on masks on their own. The fine also excludes those with respiratory diseases and other medical issues.

