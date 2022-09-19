101 Reports of Damage After Typhoon Nanmado Hits Busan

The season’s 14th typhoon Nanmadol came closest to Busan at around 10 am Monday, and the city came out of the typhoon’s influence in the afternoon.

The city recorded strong winds overnight with a maximum instantaneous speed of 33.9 meters per second. As of 9 am, there were 101 reports of roof or window damage, facilities at risk of falling and more.

All schools in Busan and Ulsan switched to remote learning and some schools in Gyeongnam also adjusted class hours.

Most of the roads in Busan and Gyeongnam, including Gwangan Bridge and Geoga-daero Bridge, are now operating normally.