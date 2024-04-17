10th Busan International Boat Show Runs This Weekend at BEXCO

The 2024 Busan International Boat Show will kick off on April 19th, showcasing a diverse array of marine leisure industries including yachts and boats.

Hosted by Busan City and the Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries, the event will take place at BEXCO and along the Suyeong River from April 19th to 21st.

Organized by the Korea Maritime Leisure Network and BEXCO, and others, the show celebrates its 10th anniversary this year.

The entrance fee for the boat show is 6,000 won, and preschool children, the disabled, or visitors who have pre-registered through the website can enter for free.

Event Information

Period: April 19 – 21, 2024

Venue: BEXCO, Yachting Center

Hours: 10:00 am – 6:00 pm

Cost: 6,000 won (Free Admission with pre-registration)

Hosted by: Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries, Busan Metropolitan City

Organized by: Korea Marine Leisure Network, BEXCO

Website: www.boatshowbusan.com