10th Busan International Comedy Festival Begins Tonight

The Busan International Comedy Festival will hold its opening ceremony at the outdoor theater of the Busan Cinema Center at 7 p.m. tonight.

This year’s opening ceremony, hosted by comedian Eun-i Song, will include a celebration stage for the band ‘Yuk Joong-wan’, a ‘Sgapa (Street Comedian Fighter)’ dance battle, ‘Trendy Magic Show’, ‘Busan City (Korea)’, ‘Dandy’ ‘Man (Australia, Canada)’, ‘Gavez (Japan)’, and ‘Bubble on Circus (Italy, France)’.

In addition, at the opening ceremony, the International Comedy Festival Association (ICFA) inauguration ceremony will be held in which the organizing committees of comedy festivals from eight countries, including Korea, will participate.

Comedy Festival Organizing Committees from Korea, Switzerland, France, Canada, South Africa, Algeria, Côte d’Ivoire and Belgium joined the association, and the Busan International Comedy Festival Organizing Committee in Korea will be the first chairman.

To mark the 10th anniversary this year, starting with the opening ceremony on the 19th, various performances and programs will be presented to visitors throughout Busan from the 20th to the 28th.

76 comedian teams from 14 countries will present comedy performances at the Busan Cinema Center and the Busan Arts Center.

Comedian team ‘Shortbox’, ‘Ongals’, ‘Ca Brother Show’, ‘Seoul Comedy All-Stars’, ‘King of Lunch’, ‘Superstar Korea’, ‘Comedy Store’, ‘It’s Home Shopping Co., Ltd.’ ‘ and ‘Two Kap Show’ communicate with the audience through high-quality theater performances, while ‘The Showman’ and ‘Byun Ki-soo’s Bath Show’ apply facial recognition technology to create a ‘Gag Pay’ theater that pays only for the amount of laughter.

In addition, ‘Comedy Street’, where you can enjoy free entertainment of comical indie performance teams such as magic, juggling, and circus, will be held in Gunam-ro, Haeundae, along with various events such as ‘Comedy verse’, a metaverse performance.

Tickets for the Busan International Comedy Festival can be purchased through the Interpark Ticket website.

For other details, refer to the official website.