10th Korea International Marine Leisure Festival Underway

The 10th International Marine Leisure Week (KIMA Week 2022), co-hosted by Busan City and the Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries, got underway yesterday at Gwangalli Beach for 10 days.

KIMA WEEK) which started in 2013, holds various marine leisure experiences and events on Busan’s major beaches to change the perception of marine leisure and to approach citizens more familiarly.

In this ‘International Marine Leisure Week’, a variety of programs will be held, such as marine leisure experiences, international conferences, and marine leisure competitions, as well as the opening of the Kimavichi (event zone).

Events Taking Place

The 3rd National Beach Rowing Competition and the 1st Life Savings Competition will be held at Gwangalli Beach on the 20th.

In the 3rd National Beach Rowing Competition, 300 professional athletes registered with the Korea Rowing Association will participate for 212 medals in 39 sports on the 20th and 21st.

The Life Saving Tournament, which was newly established this year, will be held for only one day on the 20th, and 340 people including athletes, the general public, and youth will participate.

Competitions such as SURF RACE, RUN-SWIM-RUN, and BOARD RACE will be held.

— SURF RACE Depart from the beach by swimming in the sea and go around the turning point (500m)

— RUN-SWIM-RUN Sandy beach-sea (swimming)-sand run race

— BOARD RACE Rides around the buoy turning point on the sea by paddling the rescue board with your arms (500m)

— BEACH SPRINT 90m run on the sandy beach

On August 28th, the ‘Busan Aratgil Sea Swimming Competition’ is held on Aradgil in Huinnyeoul, Yeongdo, and about 200 people swim about 5km from Jungni to Huinnyeoul Cultural Village.

Also, from August 19th to 26th, Kimachichi, a photo zone, experience booth, and virtual reality experience zone, will be operated at Gwangalli Beach to provide a place for tourists to relax and enjoy.

In addition, various marine leisure experiences with citizens are provided.

At Gwangalli Beach and Songdo Beach, programs such as a dinghy yacht, paddleboard (SUP), and a kayaking experience will be held.

For a cruise experience, Haeundae River Cruise (Suyeonggang) and Jagalchi Cruise (Jagalchi) are operated. You can apply for the experience event through the ‘Badayanolja’ app, and it will be opened on a first-come, first-served basis.

To commemorate the 10th anniversary of International Maritime Leisure Week, a Marine Leisure Tourism Conference (September 23), an International Conference on Marine Leisure Theme (in October), a Business, Economic, and Economic Policy Seminar (in October), The National Assembly Policy Debate and the 10th Anniversary Exhibition (in November), and The 10th Anniversary White Paper of KIMA will also be held.

For more information on the 10th International Marine Leisure Week, please visit ‘KIMA WEEK2022 (www.kimaweek.org).