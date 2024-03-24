Image: BEXCO
Events

10th Korea Representative Specialty Products Direct Trade Expo

By Haps Staff

The 10th Korea Representative Specialty Products Direct Trade Expo brings together a curated selection of specialty products sourced directly from cities and provinces across Korea.

This expo aims to establish sales channels for agricultural, livestock, and fishery products. Visitors can explore a diverse array of items, including top-quality specialties, agricultural produce, livestock, marine products, traditional foods, beverages, and home essentials.

In addition to showcasing regional delicacies, the event features booths highlighting local tourist attractions and information on agricultural endeavors.

Event Information

Date: March 28-31

Location: BEXCO

Admission: Free

