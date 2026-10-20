10th LaLaLa Festival @ Oncheoncheon Stream
Image: Geumjeong-gu
Events

10th LaLaLa Festival @ Oncheoncheon Stream

By Haps Staff

The 10th LaLaLa Festival returns to Oncheoncheon Stream for three days of coffee, bread, food and cultural activities celebrating autumn in Busan.

The festival will feature special anniversary menu items, a Larara baking competition, live performances, exhibitions and hands-on activities. Visitors can also enjoy photo zones featuring the festival’s mascot, Bbang-i, along with food booths and promotions involving local businesses.

The event will include environmentally friendly initiatives as part of its festival activities.

Event Information

Hours: October 23, 2 p.m.–8 p.m.; October 24–25, 11 a.m.–8 p.m.

Opening Ceremony: October 23, 5 p.m.

Location: Oncheoncheon Eoullimadang, below Busan National University Subway Station, Geumjeong-gu, Busan

 

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Haps Staff
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