Image: City of Busan
10th Withbom Film Festival Underway

The ‘Busan Withbom Film Festival’ will take place from August 8th to 11th at Cinematheque, offering an inclusive cinematic experience for both disabled and non-disabled individuals.

The festival, co-hosted by the Busan Cinema Center and sponsored by Busan City, aims to bridge societal gaps through films. It is part of the cultural program for the 2023 Busan World Paralympic Games.

The event features screenings with various accessibility elements like video reading, screen commentary, and subtitles.

A selection of 13 remarkable movies will be showcased, including films related to the Paralympic Games and the opening film ‘L with Mar’ and ‘Suzume’s Door Lock’. The closing ceremony on August 11th will host the ‘Busan Withbom Concert – Picnic (Sound Sight)’.

Movie reservations can be made through the cinema hall website, with on-site ticketing available as well.

