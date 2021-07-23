11 Arrested For Using Entertainment Establishments After Hours

Police in Busan have caught and arrested close to a dozen people for secretly operating or using entertainment establishments when the ban on such facilities is in effect.

The Busan Police Agency said yesterday it checked 160 business sites including entertainment establishments in Busan from 8 pm last night to 2 am this morning, and found 4 places violating the administrative order and found 32 business owners and customers enjoying the facilities.

Police arrested 11 people, including owners and customers for violating the Infectious Disease Prevention Act.