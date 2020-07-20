NewsBusan News

11 Cases of Larvae Found in Tap Water in Busan

There have been more than 10 similar reports submitted by Busan residents here of finding larvae in tap water following numerous cases in Incheon, Gyeonggi, and Seoul.

The Busan Water Authority said yesterday that they have received 11 reports from residents in Busan of finding “a foreign substance that appears to be a larva found in tap water”.

Reports of suspected larvae discovery were reported from the 14th to the 19th.

These larvae were found in apartments and home sinks, bathrooms, and rubber tubs, and there were reports that they were found in shower filters.

By region, there were two cases each from Sasang-gu, Busanjin-gu, and Yeongdo-gu respectively, and 1 case from Jung-gu, Nam-gu, Suyeong-gu, Dong-gu, and Geumjeong-gu.

11 Cases of Larvae Found in Tap Water in Busan

