11 Employees at a Lotteria in Seoul Test Positive for Coronavirus

At least 11 employees at a local fast-food franchise have tested positive for the new coronavirus, raising concerns over a possibly bigger outbreak.

According to health authorities, ten employees of Lotteria were found to have had a meeting at the franchise restaurant near Geunja subway station in eastern Seoul between 3:18 and 5:25 p.m. on Aug. 6.

They later visited two other restaurants in the area, with nine more people joining them.

An employee who lives in Goyang, Gyeonggi Province, first tested positive on Tuesday, and three others, all Seoul residents, also tested positive on the same day.

Additional infections were reported today, bringing the number of cases to 11 as of 6 p.m.