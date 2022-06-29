11 Events Not to Miss in July in Busan

The summer jangma rains have begun before the scorching heat takes over in the middle of the month, but there are plenty of things around the city to keep you busy if you’re planning a summer staycation in Busan.
Here’s a look at the events planned around the city for the month of July.
Events in July
Busan Food and Film Festa
Date: July 1-3
Busan Port Festival
Date: July 2-3
ASEAN Market
Date: July 2-3
Mongolian Traditional Naedam Festival
Date: July 3
Busan International Kids & Youth Film Festival 2019
Date: July 8–17
Busan International Motor Show
Date: July 15-24
Busan Philharmonic Orchestra — 589th Subscription Concert
Date: July 15
Lim Jiyoung and Hong Minsoo Duo Recital
Date: July 22
Hans Zimmer Game Image·OST Concert
Date: July 23
Waterbomb Busan
Date: July 25
11 O’clock Concert in July: Pianist Kim Su-yeon
Date: July 27