11 Events Not to Miss in July in Busan

The summer jangma rains have begun before the scorching heat takes over in the middle of the month, but there are plenty of things around the city to keep you busy if you’re planning a summer staycation in Busan.

Here’s a look at the events planned around the city for the month of July.

Events in July

Busan Food and Film Festa

Date: July 1-3

Busan Port Festival

Date: July 2-3

ASEAN Market

Date: July 2-3

Mongolian Traditional Naedam Festival

Date: July 3

Busan International Kids & Youth Film Festival 2019

Date: July 8–17

Busan International Motor Show

Date: July 15-24

Busan Philharmonic Orchestra — 589th Subscription Concert

Date: July 15

Lim Jiyoung and Hong Minsoo Duo Recital

Date: July 22

Hans Zimmer Game Image·OST Concert

Date: July 23

Waterbomb Busan

Date: July 25

11 O’clock Concert in July: Pianist Kim Su-yeon

Date: July 27