11-meter Right Whale Found Dead as Bycatch off Gijang-gun

The Ulsan Marine Police Station reported on the 14th that a right whale was discovered lifeless, entangled in a fish farm net off Dongbaek Port in Gijang-gun.

Measuring 11 meters in length, with a girth of 4.66 meters and weighing 7 tons, the bycatch whale was transferred to Gijang Idong Port in Busan. After confirmation by the Whale Research Institute, no signs of illegal capture were evident.

Regulated as a marine protected organism, the newly found right whale is ineligible for sale. It will either contribute to research on whale ecology or be appropriately disposed of through consultation with local authorities.

An official from the Ulsan Coast Guard emphasized compliance with regulations, stating, “In line with the conservation and management guidelines for whale resources, immediate reporting to the Coast Guard is required upon encountering a whale bycatch or discovering a whale carcass.”

