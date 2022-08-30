Events

11 O’clock Concert in August: Musica Viva Ensemble

The Busan Cinema Center’s 11 O’clock concert in August is performed under the theme “Musica Viva Ensemble”.

Date & Time: August 31, 2022, 11:00 a.m.

Venue: Busan Cinema Center

Tickets: 20,000 won for all

Website

 

