11 O’clock Concert in June: Eden Quartet

The Busan Cinema Center’s 11 O’clock concert in June is performed under the theme “Summer Breeze”.

Date & Time: June 29, 2022, 11:00 a.m.

Venue: Busan Cinema Center

Tickets: 20,000 won for all

Website

 

