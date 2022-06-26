Events 11 O’clock Concert in June: Eden Quartet Haps Staff June 27, 2022 FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail The Busan Cinema Center’s 11 O’clock concert in June is performed under the theme “Summer Breeze”. Event Information Date & Time: June 29, 2022, 11:00 a.m. Venue: Busan Cinema Center Tickets: 20,000 won for all Website FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail Haps StaffIs there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: [email protected] Subscribe to our newsletterSubscribeTwice-weekly updates to your inbox Related Articles Busan Drag Prom Kazakhstan Film Festival 2022 Hello Again, My Dream 2022 Busan International Tea & Craft Fair Open Mic @ Ol’55 Busan Design Week 2022 The Latest Busan to Operate Emergency Response Team for Monkeypox More Visitors Flocking to Haeundae and Songjeong Beach Than Before The Pandemic Lotte Department Stores Holding Large Summer Sale Seven Water Play Areas to Open From the 1st of July in Jinju What’s On in Busan: June 27 – July 3 KFC Korea Introduces The Popular “Scorcher Burgers” Busan mist enter location 25 ° C 25 ° 25 ° 94 % 4.1kmh 75 % Mon 25 ° Tue 24 ° Wed 24 ° Thu 26 ° Fri 28 ° Dine & Drink KFC Korea Introduces The Popular “Scorcher Burgers” Enjoy a Taste of Turkish Cuisine in Busan Busan’s Best Makgeolli Bars Burger King Running New Whopper Promo Travel Local Destinations More Visitors Flocking to Haeundae and Songjeong Beach Than Before The Pandemic Domestic Destinations Korea Destinations: Tongyeong Area Beaches to Open From July 9 Domestic Destinations Korea Destinations: Four Islands to Visit This Summer in Gyeongnam Province Domestic Destinations Korea Destinations: Yi Sun-sin Park Selected as a Safe Tourist Destination for 2022 by the Korea Tourism Organization