11 O’clock Concert in May: Ader Cello Quartet

The Busan Cinema Center will host its Wednesday morning concert event with the Ader Cello Quartet.

Date & Time: May 25, 2022, 11:00 a.m.

Venue: Busan Cinema Center

Tickets: 20,000 won for all

