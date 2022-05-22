Events 11 O’clock Concert in May: Ader Cello Quartet Haps Staff May 23, 2022 FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail The Busan Cinema Center will host its Wednesday morning concert event with the Ader Cello Quartet. Event Information Date & Time: May 25, 2022, 11:00 a.m. Venue: Busan Cinema Center Tickets: 20,000 won for all Website FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail Haps StaffIs there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: [email protected] Subscribe to our newsletterSubscribeTwice-weekly updates to your inbox Related Articles Gijang Anchovy Festival Busan Intangible Cultural Heritage Performance: Dadaepo Hurisori Busan Intangible Cultural Heritage Performance: Dadaepo Hurisori Dureraum Saturday Outdoor Concert Lotte Art Fair Busan Busan Philharmonic Orchestra: The 587th Subscription Concert The Latest Violent Crimes Surge 44% Since Social Distance Measures Eased in Busan Changwon Special City to Open Public Parking Lots for Traditional Markets 진주시, 디지털 기술 접목‘진양호 환상의 숲’조성 What’s On in Busan: May 23 – May 29 Haeundae Sand Festival 2022: Our Top 5 Favorite Sculptures Hotel Business Rebounding in Busan, But Not Everywhere Busan clear sky enter location 20 ° C 20 ° 20 ° 52 % 3.1kmh 0 % Sun 19 ° Mon 23 ° Tue 24 ° Wed 23 ° Thu 22 ° Dine & Drink KFC Launches Tteokbokki Black Label Chicken Wingstop Signs Agreement for Development Rights for South Korea Learning Traditional Korean Tea Culture in Gimhae and Hapcheon Johnny Rockets Spring Special Travel Local Destinations Haeundae Sand Festival 2022: Our Top 5 Favorite Sculptures Travel 50 Flights a Week Will Leave From Gimhae International Airport From June Local Destinations Busan Destinations: Check Out the Flower Exhibition on Gunam-ro Local Destinations Busan Destinations: Haeundae Sand Festival Returns this Weekend