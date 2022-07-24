Events 11 O’clock Concert in July: Pianist Kim Su-yeon Haps Staff July 25, 2022 FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail The Busan Cinema Center’s 11 O’clock concert in July is performed under the theme “Summer Breeze”. Event Information Date & Time: July 27, 2022, 11:00 a.m. Venue: Busan Cinema Center Tickets: 20,000 won for all Website FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail Haps StaffIs there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: [email protected] Subscribe to our newsletterSubscribeTwice-weekly updates to your inbox Related Articles 8th Eulsukdo Opera Festival Hans Zimmer Game Image·OST Concert World Competition Winner Series Ⅲ – Lim Jiyoung and Hong Minsoo Duo Recital 2022 Culture and Art Market Boogi Store Busan Philharmonic Orchestra: The 589th Subscription Concert July Acoustic Showcase at Ol’55 The Latest Nurse Given Six Year Sentence For Dropping New Born Baby in Busan 길 따라 부산 여행! “도로명에 이야기를 담다” What’s On in Busan: July 25 – July 31 East Sea Tops Korean’s Wish List For Domestic Travel in 2022 10 Tourist Souvenirs to Buy in Busan in 2022 Enjoy a Sweet Afternoon With Cool Shaved Ice Busan few clouds enter location 24 ° C 24 ° 24 ° 94 % 0.5kmh 20 % Sun 24 ° Mon 27 ° Tue 27 ° Wed 27 ° Thu 27 ° Dine & Drink Enjoy a Sweet Afternoon With Cool Shaved Ice Meet Chef Wei Ning’s Sichuan Special Served at Dorim Subway Korea Stops Meatball Sub Sales Lotte Premium Outlet Dongbusan Opens “Tasty Outlet” Food Court Travel Travel East Sea Tops Korean’s Wish List For Domestic Travel in 2022 Domestic Destinations Korea Destinations: Cool Down This Summer at Naewonsa Valley Domestic Destinations Korea Destinations: Nine Eco-Friendly Tourist Sites to Visit in Gyeongnam Province Domestic Destinations Blow Away the Heat With Cooling Fog at Daewonsa Valley in Sancheong