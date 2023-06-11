11 Restaurants Caught Reusing Leftover Food in Latest Crackdown

The Special Judicial Police Department of Busan recently conducted a targeted investigation on illegal activities involving the reuse of leftover food.

From April to May, a total of 225 food service establishments were inspected.

This crackdown, carried out both day and night, aimed to ensure basic sanitation standards in restaurants by intensifying efforts to combat illegal practices such as the secretive reuse of leftover food.

Special attention was given to Korean food establishments, including soup restaurants and set meal providers, where a significant amount of side dishes are typically served, potentially leading to substantial food waste.

During the operation, the Special Envoy discovered 11 violators. Among them, eight businesses were found to be reusing leftover food from customers, while two establishments attempted to deceive customers by substituting Chinese red pepper powder and Chinese clam soup as domestic products without proper disclosure. One establishment was operating as a general restaurant.

Instances of family-operated businesses reusing leftovers in their kitchens were uncovered during the crackdown. Moreover, investigators even caught some establishments attempting to serve leftover side dishes from previous meals to unsuspecting customers.

Business operators found guilty of reusing leftover food can face penalties of up to three years in prison or fines of up to 30 million won under the Food Sanitation Act.

Those who falsely indicate the country of origin of their products may be subject to imprisonment for up to seven years or fines of up to 100 million won as per the Act on Country of Origin Labeling of Agricultural and Fishery Products.

An official from the Busan Metropolitan City Special Envoy emphasized the importance of ensuring food hygiene and safety for citizens, stating that despite the challenges posed by recent inflation, the reuse of leftover food should never compromise public health.

They assured that future crackdowns and guidance would be implemented to address these issues.

Citizens are encouraged to report any illegal activities, including the reuse of side dishes, through channels such as the Ministry of Food and Drug Safety’s Illegal/Substandard Food Report Center (1399), the People’s Report of the Anti-Corruption and Civil Rights Commission, or the “Report on Violations” section on the Busan City website.