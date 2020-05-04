LifestyleOutdoors

11 Places to Take a Romantic Walk This Spring

Haps Staff

Thinking of a good date place around the city may seem arduous, but Busan is not short of places to set the mood for love. If you are looking to add a little spark to your relationship or impress a date this spring, grab your camera and your selfie stick and head on outdoors to one of the city’s great scenic backdrops.

Here are 11 romantic ideas to take a stroll around the city to get you started to woo your current or hopefully future mate.

Romantic Places to Take a Spring Walk

  1. Dalmaji Hill – The eight-kilometer course is not an easy walk due to its hills, but take your time to explore its upscale cafes, galleries galore, and a taste altogether different than the rest of Busan.
  1. Igidae Park – Considered one of the most beautiful parks in the city for its spectacular views, Igidae is a great place for an afternoon walk with a date, though you may want to mention you’re going there as a precaution as comfortable clothing and shoes are a must.

suyeong riverside park

  1. Suyeong Riverside Park – Both sides of this beautiful park are great places to take an evening stroll. Start near the promenade by Subyun Park, head down through Centum City, and find yourself for a nightcap in Oncheon-jang.
  1. Daejeo Ecological Park – While the festival name may conjure up some not-so-pleasant images for your date, head on out to the 6th Busan Nakdong River Rape Blossoms Festival, which runs from April 14th to the 22nd at Daejeo Ecological Park in Gangseo-gu for a beautiful walk in the fields.
  1. The Beaches – Always a sure-fire bet is to take a romantic walk along one of the city’s beaches, however, there is a caveat — the number of couples also breaking up, fighting and crying there as well.

hiking trail igidae park

  1. The Mountains – A romantic walk with nature and a few thousand others in expensive hiking gear may not be your thing, but you’ll probably need to help guide your partner along the paths so you’ll need to stay close. The downfall — the inevitable mountain sweats.
  1. Taejongdae Park – It’s a haul to get out to, but Taejongdae is always worth the trip. Trek around the park, check out the cliffs, and end up down at the clam tents for a romantic dinner for two.
  1. Sajik Sports Complex – Sajik Sports Complex has plenty for those looking to exercise together, check out a cultural event, or feel the excitement of the fans if the Giants manage to win that day.

dangbaek walk

  1. Dongbaek Park – The beautiful, small park in Haeundae has a great little walking course with beautiful views of the bridge, the beach, and the Marine City skyline. Top your night off with a beer down at the Bay 101 and enjoy the atmosphere.
  1. The Parks – A stroll through one of the city’s parks is always a simple, effective idea. Busan Citizen’s Park has plenty of things to do, Children’s Park has some good places to take a leisurely walk and UN Peace Park gives you a chance to learn about the city’s past.
  1. Dadaepo Fountains – The Dadaepo Fountain of Dreams provides a spectacular backdrop of lights to impress your loved one.

blank
Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: [email protected]

Subscribe to our newsletter

Twice-weekly updates to your inbox

Related Articles

Lifestyle

Dole Asia Joins Worldwide Efforts To Ensure Access To Nutritious Foods During COVID-19

Haps Staff -
In an effort to provide much-needed assistance during the COVID-19 pandemic, Dole Packaged Foods Worldwide has launched a global initiative to supply nutritious foods to those in need, Dole is inviting other organizations and companies, large and small throughout the world, to join them to help cast a little sunshine in dark times and to ensure the health of those in need globally.
Read more
Lifestyle

Children’s Day Events Canceled at Major Parks in Busan

Haps Staff -
Children’s day events scheduled to take place at major parks in Busan this year have been canceled due to the extension of the social distancing campaign to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Read more
Lifestyle

Megabox to Reopen Theaters in Daegu, Daejeon, Pohang and Ulsan From Today

BeFM News -
South Korean multiplex operator Megabox announced that it will reopen 11 theaters this week after shutting them down for about a month due to the novel coronavirus.
Read more
Lifestyle

Fairfield By Marriott in Haeundae Closed Until the End of June

Haps Staff -
The Fairfield by Marriott hotel in Haeundae is closed until the end of June, the latest business casualty since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic has crushed the tourism industry in Korea.
Read more
Lifestyle

Busan Housing Interior Exhibition Held at BEXCO This Week

Busan City News -
The 2020 Busan Housing Interior Exhibition will be held at the Exhibition Center I, BEXCO for four days from April 30 through May 3.
Read more
Lifestyle

BeFM Begins its Spring Broadcast Season Today

BeFM News -
BeFM will be starting its 2020 spring season today. The new season includes enhanced segments and extensive programs to capture the ears of listeners. 
Read more

The Latest

Foreign Tourism in Busan Dropped 95% in March

Travel Haps Staff -
The city of Busan released statistics in the aftermath of the coronavirus outbreak, which showed a 95% drop in foreign tourism in March when compared with 2019 statistics.
Read more

Westin Chosun Restaurants Temporary Business Hours Notice

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
The Westin Chosun has announced their temporary business hours for their restaurants due to the COVID-19 situation.
Read more

11 Places to Take a Romantic Walk This Spring

Lifestyle Haps Staff -
Looking to add a little spark to your relationship or impress a date this spring? Here’s 11 romantic ideas to take a stroll around the city to get you started to woo your current or hopefully future mate.
Read more

From the Archives: 5 Things You Didn’t Know About Children’s Day in Korea

Arts & Culture Haps Staff -
May 5th is Children's Day in Korea -- but it wasn't always that way.
Read more

Busan Experienced its Fifth Coldest April Since 1973

Busan News Haps Staff -
The Busan Meteorological Administration announced that the average temperature in the city was 11.8'C, the fifth-lowest on record since 1973.
Read more

Busan’s Best Makgeolli Bars

Dine & Drink Tomas Marcantonio -
Here are some of the city’s best places to get your makgeolli fix.
Read more
Busan
broken clouds
19 ° C
19 °
19 °
72 %
6.2kmh
75 %
Mon
18 °
Tue
19 °
Wed
20 °
Thu
18 °
Fri
18 °

Dine & Drink

Westin Chosun Restaurants Temporary Business Hours Notice

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
The Westin Chosun has announced their temporary business hours for their restaurants due to the COVID-19 situation.
Read more

Busan’s Best Makgeolli Bars

Dine & Drink Tomas Marcantonio -
Here are some of the city’s best places to get your makgeolli fix.
Read more

Cuatro De Mayo Party Fiesta at HQ Gwangan Next Monday

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
Get your stomach's ready for another great evening of Mexican food and drink as HQ Gwangan is hosting a "Cuatro de Mayo" event on Monday night.
Read more

Three Places Caught For Violating the Food Sanitation Act

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
The city of Busan announced it has caught three places violating the Food Sanitation Act while conducting joint inspections on 35 high-risk facilities in Busanjin-gu for two days from the 25th, together with the police and the consumer watchdog.
Read more

Travel

© Copyright 2020 - Haps Korea