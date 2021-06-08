11 South Korean Film Festivals Urge The Release of Myanmar Filmmaker, Ms. Ma Aeint

Busan International Film Festival (BIFF) has learned that Ms. Ma Aeint, a film producer who produced Myanmar’s first New Currents entry film MONEY HAS FOUR LEGS in 2020, was arrested on 5th June 2021 when she was leaving her home at noon.

South Korean film festivals take it seriously and are deeply concerned about this issue as she has been lost in communication.

The citizens and filmmakers of Myanmar including the producer, Ma Aeint are facing the horrendous reality in fear of their lives.

The festivals strongly condemn the ongoing violence in Myanmar and urge release of the producer, Ma Aeint. Furthermore, we ask all the related authorities to protect her safety and civil rights fairly.

Eleven of the International Film Festival organizers in South Korea have expressed solidarity with the people of Myanmar and the filmmakers fighting for democracy last May and we will continue to stand with the filmmakers of Myanmar and their democratic aspirations.

They include:

Busan International Film Festival

Bucheon International Fantastic Film Festival

Busan International Kids & Youth Film Festival

DMZ International Documentary Film Festival

Gangneung International Film Festival

Jecheon International Music & Film Festival

Jeonju International Film Festival

PyeongChang International Peace Film Festival

Seoul Independent Film Festival

Seoul International Women’s Film Festival

Ulju Mountain Film Festival