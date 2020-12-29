NewsBusan News

112 Emergency Calls Down 20% in Busan Since Social Distancing Rules Enacted

BeFM News

According to the Busan Police Agency, the average number of 112 reports made per day this month came to 2,647 cases, down 20.7% from 3,340 cases in the same period last year.

The number of reports of running out on a restaurant bill dropped the largest by 59.3%, followed by drunks (-46.4%), dating violence (-44.5%), violence (-42.4%), traffic violations (-42.3%), and sexual violence (-34.2%).

112 reports decreased by 50.4% from the same period last year for reports at night. It decreased significantly after 9 pm, especially from midnight to 6 am.

The Busan Police Agency analyzed that 112 reports were reduced due to social distancing rules that bans restaurant businesses from catering customers after 9 pm, discouraging public citizens from enjoying social activities at night.

