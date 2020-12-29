112 Emergency Calls Down 20% in Busan Since Social Distancing Rules Enacted

According to the Busan Police Agency, the average number of 112 reports made per day this month came to 2,647 cases, down 20.7% from 3,340 cases in the same period last year.

The number of reports of running out on a restaurant bill dropped the largest by 59.3%, followed by drunks (-46.4%), dating violence (-44.5%), violence (-42.4%), traffic violations (-42.3%), and sexual violence (-34.2%).

112 reports decreased by 50.4% from the same period last year for reports at night. It decreased significantly after 9 pm, especially from midnight to 6 am.

The Busan Police Agency analyzed that 112 reports were reduced due to social distancing rules that bans restaurant businesses from catering customers after 9 pm, discouraging public citizens from enjoying social activities at night.