119 Rescue Dogs, The Four-legged Heroes of the Busan Fire Department

Rescue dogs have helped save countless lives, helping to aid in tragedies all around the world.

The Busan Fire Department also has three such heroes — Yuri, a shepherd, Hero, also a shepherd, and Chungseong, a malinois — who help with search and rescue efforts.

According to the Busan Fire and Disaster Headquarters, the Rescue Dog Team has been dispatched more than 130 times since last year, also aiding in 14 rescues according to the Busan Ilbo.

In early March, Yuri and its handler made headlines when they helped rescue two people in their 50s who got lost in Jangsan mountain in Jwa-dong.

Yuri, who has a second class evaluation in life-saving skills, was instrumental in finding the pair, who were rescued within an hour of being called and just before darkness was about to set in.

Dogs in law enforcement in Korea have long been known for assisting and leading in helping crack cases in the country, as well as becoming heroes.

In 2018, a 6-year veteran of police work named Larry in Daegu became the first dog to die “in the line of duty” when he was bitten by a snake when he was helping search for lost hikers.

Larry, a shepherd, was cremated and a bronze plaque was hung at the regional police headquarters in his honor.