11th Aguday Festival to be Held In Changwon This Friday

The Aguday Festival has been promoted since 2009 to achieve the win-win development of the local business district in order to contribute to the revitalization of the local economy and increase the income of the restaurant industry by revitalizing and promoting the consumption of aggujjim, the representative food of Changwon Special City, and commercializing food tourism.

The 11th Aguday Festival this year will be held as a festival featuring local singers, a free fisherman cuisine tasting event where you can experience various anglerfish dishes, and an Agu concert featuring guest singer Nam Seungmin.

In particular, this festival breaks away from the simple ‘see’ festival by operating experiential and participatory booths and proceeds as an ‘enjoy and taste’ festival with citizens, providing a variety of events and attractions.

The event takes place at Masan Odong-dong Culture Plaza from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m.

