The 11th Arab Film Festival will begin today at the Busan Cinema Center featuring seven great fllms.

Event Information

Non-Competition International Film Festival

Period: July 19 – July 24, 2022

Venue: Busan Cinema Center, Naver TV

Tickets: 1,000 won for all (admission is free for opening film)

Hosted by: Korea-Arab Society

Organized by: Busan Cinema Center

Supported by: Ministry of Foreign Affairs

Website

arabfestival.or.kr/

Film List

Opening Film: Sawah

Capernaum

Tazzeka

Dachra

A.I. at War

Incendies

Caramel