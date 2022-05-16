NewsBusan News

11th Art Busan Closes After Successful Run

The 11th Art Busan closed successfully Sunday afternoon after completing a four-day schedule.

According to the event organizer, Art Show Busan, 102,000 people visited the BEXCO exhibition hall during the Art Busan 2022 event held from the 12th to the 15th.

The sales amount of the exhibition works was tentatively estimated to reach 76 billion won, well exceeding the 60 billion won last year.

The organizers analyzed that as the number of participating galleries increased by 20% compared to the previous year thanks to the booming art market, the number of visitors naturally increased and sales also increased.

 

