11th Busan Nakdonggang Canola Flower Festival Canceled

The ’11th Busan Nakdonggang Canola Flower Festival’ which is scheduled to be held in the canola landscape complex of Daejeo Ecological Park from April 8 to April 16 has been canceled.

The canola flower complex, where the festival is held, is an ecological park created in a nature-friendly way, and the city’s agricultural technology center sowed canola in September last year for this year’s event.

However, damage by migratory birds in winter, overgrowth due to high temperatures in October-December last year, and about 60-70% of canola flowers were affected by frost due to low temperatures and large temperature differences in January-February this year caused damage to the flowers and the city has decided to cancel the Busan Nakdonggang Canola Flower Festival this year.

An official from the festival in Busan said, “We ask for understanding and cooperation from citizens and tourists who have been waiting for the Canola Flower Festival. Spring flower festivals in other regions of Busan, such as the Samrak Cherry Blossom Festival, are scheduled to proceed without a hitch, so we ask for a lot of interest and participation from citizens.”