The Busan Infrastructure Corporation will host the 11th Busan-Taipei International Art Exchange Exhibition on the 2nd-floor exhibition room of Busan City Hall from the 23rd to the 29th.

The art exchange exhibition is held every year, showcasing works by Taiwanese artists alongside Busan artists from the international underground shopping center in Jung-gu district

This year 34 Busan artists and 41 Taiwanese artists will exhibit paintings and crafts.