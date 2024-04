The entire participation fee for Give & Race, which promotes the health of participants the culture of donation, and the joy of running, is transparently donated to a fund to support children and youth through the Children and Future Foundation, a social welfare corporation.

Event Information

Date: Sunday, April 7, 2024

Place: BEXCO, Gwangalli Beach

Course: 10K, 8K, 3K, walk

Fee: 50,000 won

Website: www.givenrace.com/give#/