11th Korea International Marine Leisure Festival Underway From Friday

The 11th Korea International Maritime Leisure Week (KIMA WEEK) has been confirmed by the Ministry of Maritime Affairs and Fisheries to take place for 10 days, from the 18th to the 27th, around Busan’s iconic Gwangalli Beach.

Co-hosted by the Ministry of Maritime Affairs and Fisheries and the city of Busan, and orchestrated by the Korea Marine Leisure Network, the event anticipates an attendance of approximately 30,000 individuals spanning the general public, marine leisure industry professionals, and scholars.

Marked by a celebratory performance, the opening ceremony will grace Gwangalli Beach on the 18th at 6 pm. A maritime leisure tourism forum with field experts will also enrich the event’s offerings. Enthusiasts can engage in marine sports competitions like international lifesaving and sea swimming, while novices can enjoy kayaking and other experiential activities.

The event will give rise to ‘Kima Beach,’ an exclusive space at Gwangalli Beach tailored for tourists and locals to unwind. The ambiance will be complemented by dance and music performances, as well as film screenings. The Ministry of Maritime Affairs and Fisheries previously sought volunteers from universities in Busan and Gyeongnam regions to bolster the event’s workforce.

Further enhancing the festivity, the city of Busan organized a ‘surfboard design contest with a story in 2023’ as a captivating side event. The winners, selected from fifteen entries, will be awarded certificates and prizes during the opening ceremony on the 18th. Their exceptional designs will also be showcased at the event.

Korea International Marine Leisure Week, conceived in 2013 to invigorate marine leisure as a burgeoning industry in Korea, aims to foster related sectors and broaden their base.

While the pandemic momentarily dampened its impact, this year promises a resurgence of its former vibrancy.

The Ministry of Maritime Affairs and Fisheries and the city foresee that a nationwide influx of tourists will invigorate both the marine leisure industry and the local economy.

Event Information

Marine leisure programs: yacht, kayak, surfing, SUP

4th National Beach Rowing Championships

Aug. 26-27, 2023, Gwangalli Beach

Life Saving Championships

Aug. 19, 2023, Gwangalli Beach

Surf Race, Run-Swim-Run, Board Race, Beach Sprint, Beach Flags

KIMA WEEK Busan Mayor’s Cup SUP Competition

Aug. 18, 2023, Gwangalli Beach

Event: KIMA BEACH

Aug. 18-27, 15:00-20:00, Gwangalli Beach

Photo zone, busking, movie screening and more