The 11th edition of the Swedish Film Festival takes place at the Busan Cinema Center with seven films being screened from the Scandanavian country.

Event Information

Period: September 14-20, 2022

Venue: Busan Cinema Center

Tickets: 1,000 won

Website

Film List

Tigers

Knockin

The Most Beautiful Boy in the World

Sabaya

Children of the Enemy

THE CHOIR

Clara Sola

Movie Times