12 Busan Companies Join CES 2024 in Las Vegas

The city of Busan showcased its technological prowess at CES 2024 in Las Vegas, where Busan Enterprise 13Dog and Busan Pavilion are in full operation from January 9 to January 12. CES, hosted by the Consumer Technology Association (CTA), is the world’s premier information technology exhibition.

The Busan Pavilion at Tech West, Mandalay Bay Convention Center, spanned 144 square meters, highlighting 12 outstanding Busan enterprises that not only received the CES Innovation Award but also presented groundbreaking products like Eco Delta Smart City and the 15-minute city concept.

The city delegation, led by Deputy Mayor Gwanghoe Kim, actively participated in CES 2024, fostering global awareness and collaboration among Busan’s high-tech industries.